Two swimmers who were pulled from Lake Michigan shortly after noon today, and rushed to the hospital, have died.
The drowning victims have been identified as a 22-year-old man from Novi, and a 21-year-old woman from Columbus, Mich., according to a news release issued this evening by South Haven Police Chief Natalie Thompson.
"Our thoughts and condolences are with both families," Thompson stated in the news release. "Out of respect to the family, and to confirm notification, names of the victims will be released at a later date."
The incident occurred at about 12:30 p.m. off of South Beach, according to a news release issued by Brandon Hinz, executive director of South Haven Area Emergency Services.
First responders were dispatched for two possible drownings. The two swimmers were pulled from the water by bystanders prior to the arrival of police and ambulance crews. Upon arrival, first responders from SHAES began administering lifesaving measures to the two swimmers.
Yellow flags were flying at the time of the incident on South Beach in the vicinity of where the swimmers were in the water. Yellow flags warn swimmers to use caution when entering the water.
Earlier this morning, the National Weather Service also had issued a warning of dangerous waves and currents along the shoreline from Manistee south to St. Joseph through Tuesday morning. South Haven and St. Joseph were listed with waves of 2-4 feet, indicating yellow flag conditions.
Today's incident at South Beach follows the drownings in July of a 33-year-old man from Ohio and 7-year-old child from Texas, who were vacationing with other family members at a home near North Beach. Several children entered the water off of North Beach and were swept away by strong currents.
Two adults entered the water to help the children. Two were rescued; however, the 7-year-old child did not make it. The Texas man also succumbed to the strong currents.