Warm, humid temperatures brought many swimmers and beachgoers to South Beach, Sunday, Aug. 7. On Monday, Aug. 8, warm, humid temperatures continued but waves were becoming more choppy. Under yellow flag conditions, two young adults from the Detroit area lost their lives after drowning in Lake Michigan. Bystanders pulled the two swimmers from the water, and first responders administered life-saving measures, but the two swimmers later died at South Haven Bronson Hospital.