ST. JOSEPH — U.S. Rep. Fred Upton tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson confirmed this past week.
Upton, R-St. Joseph, released a statement reassuring constituents he was in good health.
“I tested positive for COVID-19 after taking a routine test. Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated and boosted and experiencing mild symptoms,” Upton said in the statement issued this past Tuesday. “Per CDC protocol, I will isolate for the next five days as required. I will be paying very careful attention to President Zelensky tomorrow as he addresses a joint session of Congress. This will be one of the most consequential addresses of all my time in Congress.”
According to a news release, all three of Upton’s offices have remained open to Southwest Michigan residents as the congressman isolates.