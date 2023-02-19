Two churches in South Haven and Covert, who had hoped to raise $2,000 this month to help children in war-torn Ukraine have ended up more than doubling that amount, thanks to the generosity of area residents.
Bob Linderman of First Congregational Church in South Haven reported last week that a total of $5,460 was raised within a month to donate to Washington DC-based Ukraine House’s Unbreakable project, a program to bring Ukrainian children, who have lost limbs, to the United States to undergo treatment and get fitted for prosthetics.
The fundraising effort began in January when an anonymous donor at First Congregational Church pledged up to a $1,000 match toward the Unbreakable project. A fundraising goal of $2,000 was set for Feb. 12.
A week later, when Rev. Henry Allen of Gospel Tabernacle Baptist Church in Covert, learned of the fundraising effort to help Ukrainian children, his church congregation agreed to donate $300.
From there, word spread throughout South Haven and Covert areas resulting in $5,460 in contributions.