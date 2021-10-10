A unique fundraiser to benefit five South Haven area non-profits is now underway.
Throughout the month of October, individuals, groups and businesses can bid on 50 hand-decorated miniature wooden anchors painted by local artists and crafters as part of the annual Downtown Association of South Haven’s nautical-themed Scavenger Hunt/Silent Auction.
During the summer season, downtown merchants displayed 50 decorated wooden anchors. Customers were then invited to solve clues labeled on each anchor for a chance to win gifts as part of the scavenger hunt portion of the DASH-sponsored event.
Now that the summer season has ended, the anchors will be sold in a silent auction with proceeds benefiting We Care human service ministry, Youth Development Corp., HOPE Parent Resources, the Michigan Maritime Museum and Al-Van Humane Society.
“Our goal is to raise $5,000 to be split among our local charities,” said Tom Feeney of DASH.
Fundraising for the auction began in the spring with South Haven merchants who agreed to donate $25 each to receive a wooden anchor. They then commissioned an artist or crafter to decorate it. Last year, wooden canoe paddles were chosen for the nautical-themed DASH fundraiser. This year, the members picked wooden anchors.
Like last year, a number of artists decorated their wooden piece of art to reflect the stores or organizations sponsoring the silent auction.
The anchor for Decadent Dogs, for instance, shows a cat boat (a single-masted sailboat carrying only one sail) with several cats aboard, while dogs on a nearby beach watch. Michigan Maritime Museum’s anchor depicts the museum’s tall ship, Friends Good Will, sailing at sunset.
To bid on the anchors, people can visit the website:
https://www.32auctions.com/organizations/71492/auctions/110220
The anchors can also be viewed in person at Harbor Light Brewery, 516 Phoenix St., downtown South Haven. The auction ends Oct. 31 at the brewery with a celebration party, last-minute bidding and the announcement of the total amount of money that has been collected for the five non-profits.