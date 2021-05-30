BANGOR — Driving or walking through downtown Bangor these days is kind of like a trip down memory lane.
Historic reproductions of photographs depicting military veterans from the Civil War, World War I and World War II can now be seen on colorful red, white and blue banners along Monroe Street.
Names of veterans with surnames well-known for years in Bangor can be read beneath each photograph. Names such as Charles Phillips and Edson A. Root, both Civil War veterans; along with World War II vets Floyd Nelson, Larry Cramer and Ken Freestone.
They’re among the 74 veterans from Bangor whose service to their country is being recognized by the City of Bangor.
“We’ve had more comments on these banners than any other thing the city has done,” said Mayor Pro Tem Lynne Farmer. “It’s been unbelievable. People walk around looking for relatives.”
Farmer spearheaded the Hometown Heroes banner project two years ago.
She and her husband Dan were returning home from a trip to the northern Michigan town of Petoskey when she saw banners that she had never seen before lining a downtown street.
“It was in October and we always take the scenic route home,” Farmer said. “We were going through a little town where I saw similar banners and thought it would be so awesome to do that here.”
Bangor’s Downtown Development Authority liked the idea, as well, and decided to front the cost for the banners.
Farmer then got to work with Bangor Historical Society member and historian Bob Emmert who had photographs of local military veterans, shown in their uniforms, on file.
“Bob Emmert took them off his computer, put them on a flash drive and we sent them to a banner company,” Farmer said.
Each banner shows photographs of veterans on either side.
“We do back to back,” said Farmer, who tried to ensure that if two brothers served in the military, their photographs would be displayed next to each other. In other cases, banners depict images of brothers and sisters and served, or in one case, a husband and wife that served in the military.
The banners will remain on display each year from mid-May to mid-July in observance of both Memorial Day and the Fourth of July – two of America’s most popular patriotic holidays.
There are still banners available to displey photos of veterans that served in wars following World War II.
“We’re trying to get the word out,” Farmer said. “We’re trying to get veterans that served in Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Desert Storm. We have 15 more spaces (on the banners). So we thought if we get more than that we would take down some of the Civil War banners.”
A number of Bangor area residents are so impressed with the banners, they’ve asked if ones depicting a relative of theirs can be made and purchased as keepsakes.
“We contacted banner company,” Farmer said. “They will make single-sided banners for $55 if they (family members) want one.” People interested in doing so can contact Bangor City Hall at 427-5831.