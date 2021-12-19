On a recent shopping trip to Freestone Pickle Company, Doug Landers ended up with more than a jar of pickles.
He ended up with a piece of Bangor history.
After learning from owner Mike Hescott that there was an online auction that included train memorabilia from the estate of the late Bangor community leader Ken Ratzlaff going on that day, Landers made an unplanned stop.
“I stopped in at the Emmert building to look around at the items up for auction,” said Landers, a community leader himself, who owns Landers Hardware in Bangor and Wolverine Ace Hardware in South Haven.
While at the historical Emmert building in Bangor, Landers spied a large model train display setting on the floor that was in a shape of a Christmas tree. Not one to generally take part in online auctions, he made an exception and put in a bid.
The model train tree reminded him of when he would stop in at the Bangor Railroad Depot during the holiday season to admire the unique tree with its sets of model trains going around and around little displays of miniature villages. In 2004, Ratzlaff purchased the aging train depot and worked with the City of Bangor and Amtrak to restore the first floor of the building and constructed a second story for the corporate offices of Beacon Living Services, which his family owns.
As he stood reminiscing, Landers received a pleasant surprise: His bid was accepted, and he became the proud owner of the 12-foot-tall G scale Christmas train tree.
“It is a real honor to have it because it came from Ken,” Landers said. “He did a lot for the community. It’s a good thing to have it because it honors Ken’s legacy.”
Word got back to Ken’s widow Pat Ratzlaff who was very pleased when she found out, Landers said. She sent him a letter saying how thrilled she was that the tree stayed in the community.
“We felt it was such an honor for Doug to have bought the tracks and honor Ken in that way,” sPat said. “We were just selling some things and didn’t know Doug had bought them (the trains) at the auction.
“What Doug has done here carries on that legacy,” she added, “and we know Ken is smiling on.”
The decision, said Landers, to put the tree up in Wolverine Hardware in downtown South Haven mainly centered around having enough space for it and also enough help. The plan, he said, will be to alternate years displaying the tree between the two stores. This year, he felt, the tree was important to be on display in South Haven to coincide with We Care’s Holiday Train Display and Silent Tree Auction that is currently displayed at South Haven City Hall through Jan. 2.
The trains have been a hit with customers. Recently a little boy came in with his parents, said Landers and plopped down on his knees in front of the tree. His parents commented that the boy would sit there until they were done shopping. They weren’t wrong.
“There’s just something about trains and Christmas,” Landers said.