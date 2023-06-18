A popular tour of summer homes will be returning to the South Haven area after a three-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Cottage Walk, which raises funds for cultural and beautification efforts in South Haven, will take place from noon-5 p.m., Saturday, June 24.
The walk, sponsored by SHOUT for South Haven, will be entering its 26th year. The non-profit organization over the years has helped in funding concert and other events, including the summer music series, theater series, Speaker Series, and funding public statues, two clock towers, street lamps, beach benches, flowers and holiday decorations for Dyckman drawbridge, beach benches and more recently, an outdoor fireplace in Dyckman Park in downtown South Haven.
The following cottages will be on display during the Cottage Walk:
The Heaton/Stefanelli Cottage: Located on a large wooded lot on Baseline Road, The Heatonelli Cottage is home to three young children and their parents and has six bedrooms and five baths. In 2021, the Spaulding Design Group in Indiana helped the owners build a home where their family can thrive, and includes a comfortable, attached home for extended family. Each home has a spacious porch for outdoor living overlooking a picturesque creek. The modern farmhouse blends the owners' styles of modern chic and small town rural living. The lake is within walking distance for the family.
The Cooney Cottage: Located in the pretty circular North Shore Estates close to the lake, the Cooneys moved back to South Haven to retire in 2001. With the help of the Olson Brothers, they remodeled their cottage to become their home. The owners kept the cozy cottage style while adding a spacious family room. Their favorite colors of blue and white are carried throughout the three floors. A fine collection of Hadley Pottery is showcased, and a large hand-made quilt by two generations of matriarchs, hangs prominently in the front hall. Photos of their children and grandchildren grace the rooms.
The Brunvand Cottage: Located in the historic Terrace Park Association, the Brunvand family purchased the 1920s cottage in 1956. The cottage reminded them of their cottage in Kristiansand, Norway. The area once featured a horse training track and orchards. In 1996 the owners decided to remodel their now full-time home, keeping the modest ranch style while providing some extra living space for visiting family. As people enter the home, they are treated to a wall of windows that take advantage of the location on top of a hillside curve overlooking the Black River. The owners have plenty of decks and docks for their children and grandchildren to enjoy life on the water.
The Odland Cottage: Located in a new development, The Cottages at Wood Crest, the owners purchased a five-acre wooded lot. In 2022, the Odlands had Brian Bosgraff of Cottage Home build their spacious retirement home. Wood Crest is located south of South Haven off of 77th Street near the lake. The home, located in the cul de sac, has views of the surrounding woods from every room. As visitors enter, the large great room opens to the kitchen and dining areas, making it easy to entertain family and friends. The screened porch with its fireplace is the perfect spot to relax and enjoy the wildlife. On the lower level is a walk-out recreation room, giving the family plenty of space to play. There are five bedrooms and four baths within the 4,200 square feet with an overflow apartment above the garage.
The Cottage Home Model Cottage: The Model Cottage sitting on a large, wooded lot in The Cottages at Wood Crest, is built with craftsmanship and attention to detail. Summer days can be enjoyed on the spacious screened porch overlooking the swimming pool. There's a convenient pass-through from the kitchen to keep hosts and guests connected. The cottage is showcased in the custom cabinetry and well laid-out open floor plan with the master suite on the first floor. There's even a secret playhouse for the children. The comfortable, six-bedroom home is fully furnished and ready as a new family retreat. Wood Crest offers a quiet, gated community with convenient access to the lakeshore at nearby Pilgrim Haven Natural Area.
Tickets for the walk are $20 per person and can be purchased at the South Haven Visitors Bureau, 546 Phoenix St., South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce, 606 Phillips St., or Saturday, June 24 at Dyckman Park, next to the South Haven Farm Market.