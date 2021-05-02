Downtown Association of South Haven member Tom Feeney shows a pair of wooden anchors that have been created for the organization’s second annual Scavenger Hunt / Silent Auction. Businesses throughout town are donating $25 each to decorate and display an anchor in their business. Shoppers will then look for clues on labels attached to the anchors. If they discover all the clues they will be eligible for prizes. In the fall, the decorated anchors will be sold in a silent auction with proceeds given to South Haven area non-profits.