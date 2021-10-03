United Way of Southwest Michigan, which serves several counties including Van Buren, is launching its annual fundraising campaign by offering contributors a chance to win a car.
People in Southwest Michigan are invited to get into pole position with a $3-a-week donation to United Way for a chance to “Win A Car”
For the fifth year in a row, United Way is partnering with Tyler Automotive to help incentivize its annual campaign, offering contributors a chance to win a two-year car lease.
Donors who give $156 (or $3 per week) are automatically entered into the drawing. Donors are re-entered for every $100 given above the minimum gift (maximum of 10 entries).
Ten finalists will be revealed in January 2022, and one lucky person will be announced as the winner in February 2022 at Tyler Honda Automotive in Stevensville.
“The greater the participation, the more impact we create for families in Berrien, Cass, and Van Buren Counties,” said Jennifer Tomshack, marketing and communication manager for United Way.
She went on to say that a gift of $3 a week for a year can make a difference to residents throughout the region. It can provide one of the following:
34 meals for someone dealing with food insecurity.
2 months of support to help a young child learn to read.
1 free book for a child every month for 5 years.
School supplies for 8 kids to start the school year.
Support for 2 individuals to address their mental health.
1 year of a physical activity/nutrition program for a school-age youth.
For more info and to donate, visit uwsm.org/winacar.