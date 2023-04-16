The United Way of Southwest Michigan is celebrating yet another year of securing nearly $5 million in contributions to support nonprofit organizations throughout Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties.
United Way leaders hosted their annual donor recognition celebration this past Wednesday at the Grand Upton Hall at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center in Benton Township.
“In 2022, United Way of Southwest Michigan secured $4,973,962 in community support,” said Jennifer Tomshack, marketing and communications director for the United Way of Southwest Michigan. “Of this, $4,160,286 came from the annual campaign, and $813,676 came from contributions beyond campaign – grants, sponsorships, restricted gifts. This is the seventh straight year that our campaign has come in over $4 million.”
Last week’s awards ceremony marked the first annual recognition celebration the United Way has held in person since the start of the pandemic in 2020.
Given the difficulties that many fundraising organizations faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, United Way officials said they are very appreciative of the generosity that has continued over the past several years from donors.
“Everything that we have come through and created together in this last year – but also really everything in the last three years – has been remarkable to say the least,” said Anna Murphy, president and CEO of United Way of Southwest Michigan. “Together, as a community, as neighbors, we’ve accomplished so much in the face of big challenges. We’ve proved who we really are – to ourselves and each other. And most important, we’ve emerged dearer to one another, as neighbors and friends, than ever before. For all of that, I give you my heartfelt thanks.”
The celebration was hosted by Zack East, vice president of Business Development at Mid-West Family and board chair for United Way of Southwest Michigan. He said, “Our theme for tonight, and for the rest of 2023, is ‘Dear Neighbor.’ It is a recognition of our deep need to have connections with each other, a reminder that none of us do this life alone, and an acknowledgment that our greatest calling is to reach out a hand to lift up those who need our support. We’re excited to be together tonight to celebrate and honor those in our community who go beyond just being a good citizen, and instead embody the caring, empathetic, and giving spirit that it takes to truly be a good neighbor.”
The organizations and individuals who helped make 2022 a success were recognized with the following awards:
Large Corporate champion of the year
Western Diversified Plastics, LLC
Engineered Plastic Services, LLC
Medium Corporate champion of the year
K & M Machine-Fabricating, Inc.
Small Corporate champion of the year
Insurance Management Service
David J. Weichhand award
Honor Credit Union
Whirlpool Community Commitment award
Indiana Michigan Power’s Cook Nuclear Plant
Pay it Forward winners
(Individuals who donated or pledged at least $156, the equivalent of $3 a week, to UWSM were automatically entered into the Pay it Forward sweepstakes for a chance to win $500 and give $2,500 to a nonprofit of their choice in Southwest Michigan.
Lagena Frantz, 1st Source Bank – Luvability; Anna Maack, Van Buren Intermediate School District – 211; Pam McVay, Lake Michigan College – the Soup Kitchen; Tracy Sanders, Honor Credit Union – Court appointed special advocates; Jack Wieging, Tyler Automotive – Berrien County Cancer Services.
Excellence in Impact awards
OutCenter of Southwest Michigan
Maria L. Zavala-Paredes, Business Industry Liaison, National Farmworker Jobs Program, Telamon Corporation
Judge Susan L. Dobrich Volunteer Leadership Award for Cass County
Tracy Hertsel
Margaret B. Upton Volunteer Leadership award
Bob Stanwood
Live United awards
United Federal Credit Union
Diane Young
Gold sponsors
Corewell Health
Honor Credit Union
Kinexus Group
Silver sponsors
C12 West Michigan
Holt Bosse
Kruggel Lawton CPAs
Next Chapter Consulting, LLC
Silver Beach Pizza
Sturgis Bank
Bronze sponsors
Parrett Company
The Purpose Partners
The UPS Store – Paw Paw #3816
Mol-Son, LLC & Western Diversified Plastics, LLC