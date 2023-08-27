A company and non-profit are teaming up to offer a day of fun and other events to promote wellness throughout Southwest Michigan.
United Way of Southwest Michigan and Whirlpool Corp. plan to host “Move to Make a Difference Day,” a family fun and wellness event at Whirlpool Corporation’s Lakeview Campus, 2000 M-63 North, Benton Harbor, on Saturday, Sept. 16 from noon-6 p.m.
Attendees will have the opportunity to check out the mountain bike trail at the Whirlpool Lakeview campus (bring your own mountain bike) and participate in a scavenger hunt along the walking trails. The full mountain bike trail will be open until 2 p.m. and then limited to the two-mile section west of M-63 (marker 14) after that time for safety on the walking trail. The Whirlpool Cycling Club, Bedlam Bicycle Co., and St. Joseph Bicycle Club will be located at the Lakeview Trail trailhead off Monte Rd. from noon-2 p.m.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to play on the playground at Whirlpool Corporation’s on-site childcare center, The Eddy. There will be obstacle courses and bounce houses for the kids, a golf challenge sponsored by Harbor Shores (with a chance to win prizes!), zumba and cardio drumming sessions, and a Power in Motion demo. Performing on the main stage will be local music favorites Deep Fried Pickle Project, Sankofa and The Backups. A detailed schedule can be found on the United Way of Southwest Michigan website at uwsm.org/mmdd.
One of United Way’s core impact areas is health, both physical and mental. A number of funded partners will be on-site for the event to share more about the services they provide to the community:
- Girls on the Run of Southwest Michigan
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Southwest Michigan
- YMCA of Greater Michiana
- Court Appointed Special Advocates
- OutCenter of Southwest Michigan
- Cares Sexual Wellness Services
- Area Agency on Aging
- Senior Nutrition Services
- Berrien County Cancer Services
- Benton Harbor Community Development Corporation
Food will be available for purchase from Water & Wheat, Culinary Creation, Base Bowls & Company, Souls Ground Cafe, Brick House, Evelyn Mae's BBQ, La Chula, Kona Ice, and Mimi's Cupcakes, with 10% of the proceeds being donated to United Way. Space is still available for additional food trucks, contact united_way_campaign@whirlpool.com for more details.
There is no charge to attend the event but direct donations to United Way are encouraged. Text “Moved2Give” to 91999 to donate to show support for this effort.