Approximately 100 people of various religious denominations in the South Haven area came together Saturday, Sept. 11th to pray for the betterment of the South Haven area. The Unity in Action Community Prayer Walk began at First Congregational Church in South Haven and ended at Elkenburg Park. Along the way, participants stopped at various locations to say prayers, including ones for the healing of the community from three shootings earlier this summer that occurred in South Haven and Covert, the victims of the terrorist attacks 20 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001, and challenges people, organizations and businesses are facing with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The walk was organized by Rev. Joe Wilkins of Resurrection Life Ministries. In the photo above, Unity March participants pray at Elkenburg Park. In the photo to the left, Rev. Travis Wilson (foreground) of Peace Lutheran Church, was one of several pastors participating in the Unity Walk on Sept. 11 in South Haven.