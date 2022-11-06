US Tarp, a manufacturer of commercial truck tarp systems, was the recipient of the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce’s Manufacturer of the Year award, Oct. 27. From left are State Sen. Aric Nesbitt, R-Lawton; Steve Moerdyk and Amina Beslagic of US Tarp; Brad Adamson of LASR Association Management which helped sponsor the awards ceremony; and State Rep. Beth Griffin, R-Mattawan. The company received a plaque from the Chamber and a state proclamation.