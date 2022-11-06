A South Haven manufacturer that has grown significantly – even during the COVID-19 pandemic – is among the companies, retailers and individuals honored during the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards ceremony.
US Tarp received the Chamber’s Manufacturer of the Year award during the chamber’s 90th annual dinner and awards ceremony, Oct. 27 at the Michigan Maritime Museum’s new Heritage Center.
The company was founded in 2002 in South Haven and is located at 1425 Kalamazoo St. Its staff designs, manufactures and distributes load containment and cargo protection tarping systems, controls and tarps for commercial vehicle applications. The company’s products are used throughout the United States and Canada.
“The design and engineering team has grown fourfold just since 2019 and is currently working to commercialize a patented new system in 2023,” company officials stated in a news release.
The majority of the company’s 85 employees work at the South Haven headquarters and manufacturing facility, according to company officials.
“US Tarp’s staff growth and the expansions of production and warehouse space has supported an increase of over 33 percent in sales since 2019,” company officials said.
The Chamber also recognized six other award winners during the awards dinner and ceremony. The recipients follow:
Entrepreneurs of the Year: Chris and Heather Campbell. The Campbells originally opened SoHa Surf Shop in downtown South Haven, but has expanded their entrepreneurial skills to open SoHa Kayak and Paddleboard Rentals at three locations in the South Haven area; Emma’s Boutique, a women’s apparel and accessories store, named after their daughter; The Shoe Collective; and Campbell Commercial Properties. These businesses provide 25 jobs. The couple also is involved in community activities and organizations.
Innovative Business of the Year: Moveportz, a private car and shuttle service that started several years ago, has become known in the South Haven area and neighboring communities for its services. The company has completed more than 600 trips for its customers, including trips to airports, wine and brewery tours, golf outings and wedding shuttles. Over the past several years the company has been able to add three new drivers to its staff, and works with Senior Services of Van Buren County to provide transportation for older adults who need to attend doctor appointments. The company also has helped support the new Disc Golf Park on 14th Avenue in South Haven Township.
Lifetime Achievement Award: Tom and Laura Rusin, longtime owners and founders of Captain Nemo’s restaurant, were honored for providing jobs for more than 1,000 part-time employees over the several decades that they owned their restaurant, and for their involvement in community events and activities. The Rusins were founding members of the South Haven Jaycees, who worked to save the 4th of July fireworks in the 1990s and for preservation of the catwalk on the South Haven pier. They also were instrumental in helping to organize the Ice Breaker Festival and Harborfest. The Rusins sold their restaurant earlier this year to Rebecca Stegeman-Neihus, who got her first job at Captain Nemo’s as a teenager. The restaurant is now called South Pier Creamery and Market.
Community Improvement Award: Senior Services of Van Buren County received this year’s award for converting the former Village Market grocery store at 8337 M-140 Hwy., into a state-of-the-art center for older adults. The renovated facility now provides seating for up to 300 people in the dining area, pickleball courts, a technology center, indoor walking trail, lending closet with medical equipment and a 175-seat auditorium. Since opening this past year, membership at Senior Village has grown by 900 people who join the existing 13,000 people who benefit from Senior Services’ programs and services offered at several locations throughout Van Buren County.
New Business of the Year: Water’s View Inn earned this award to honor its two owners who have been friends since childhood – Kristina Lindemulder and Sarah Peterson. When the two friends and their spouses discovered that South Haven’s oldest inn, The Last Resort, was for sale, they took the plunge and purchased it three years ago. Since that time, they have refurbished the rooms and have renamed the resort, Water’s View Inn, to reflect its close proximity to the city’s harbor and Lake Michigan. The inn’s owners and staff also are involved in the community by sponsoring non-profit groups and volunteering for various events.
Chamber Volunteers of the Year: This year, the Chamber honored its Ambassadors Club, a group of individuals who help with chamber-sponsored programs and events. They also welcome new Chamber members and businesses at ribbon-cutting ceremonies and help with the Chamber’s After Business Ours socials.