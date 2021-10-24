South Haven Public School District residents will soon see significant upgrades occurring at buildings and athletic facilities, thanks to voter passage of a $34.85 million bond issue in May.
School officials first plan to address a variety of improvements to athletic facilities, according to District Superintendent Kevin Schooley.
“Construction is set to begin in the spring of 2022,” Schooley said.
Improvements will include additional fencing for the softball and baseball fields; replacement of the tennis courts and lighting; grading, drainage and irrigation improvements at the Aylworth property soccer fields; reconstructing the track at Ratcliffe Field; barrier-free toilet buildings for the baseball and softball fields and tennis courts at the high school; bleacher replacement at Ratcliffe Field, and upgrades to Arkins Fieldhouse.
As athletic facilities improvements proceed in the spring of 2022, there may be some changes in store for spring sporting events and schedules.
“While careful planning focused on reducing disruptions to programs that typically use our athletic facilities, we will need to adjust in some form,” Schooley said.
The bulk of athletic upgrades should be completed by the time the 2022-23 school year gets underway in September of 2022.
“With unforeseen circumstances, it is hard to give a specific completion date, but our goal is to have a bulk of the initial projects ready for fall 2022,” Schooley said. “The Aylworth property soccer fields may be a bit more complicated due the time it takes to establish a quality playing surface.”
The bond issue project also entails improvements to school buildings and relocating the district’s administrative office and bus garage from the Green Street facility to the former Armory building on Aylworth Avenue, which will be renovated to accommodate the changes. However, upgrades to athletic facilities and the Armory building will proceed first due to COVID-19-related issues.
“When determining the construction schedule, a number of factors were considered which led to Ratcliffe, the Aylworth property and the high school athletic sites – baseball, softball and tennis – being first on the list,” Schooley said. Factors affecting the construction schedule included national supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, high window bids, and subsequently discussing those issues with stakeholders involved in the upgrades.
As the athletic facilities improvements proceed, the district will also begin the design phase for improvements to Lincoln, Maple Grove and North Shore elementary schools in January of 2022 with construction slated to begin in the spring of 2023. There will also be subsequent improvements made to Baseline Middle School and South Haven High School, as well.
School facilities upgrades follow:
Lincoln Elementary School: Improvements include improved sidewalks, increased ventilation, roofing, exterior doors and frames, boiler replacement, an emergency generator, and air purification systems.
Maple Grove Elementary School: Improvements would include some paving, increased ventilation, roofing, some flooring replacement, an air-purification system, an emergency generator, parking lot expansion, and boiler, water heater and air-handling unit replacements.
North Shore Elementary School: Improvements include moving the main office closer to the school’s main entrance to provide greater security and converting the current office into learning space, an emergency generator, upgrading the fire alarm system, parking lot paving, boiler and water heater replacement and adding an air-purification system.
Baseline Middle School: Improvements at the building include replacement of ceilings, reconfiguring the parking lot, roofing and window upgrades, boiler and water heater replacement, reconfiguring learning space to provide a separate room for the orchestra (When the school was built in 1992, the orchestra, which was smaller then, shared space with the choir. Right now, the orchestra is rehearsing in a former home economics room).
South Haven High School: Improvements include some roofing replacement, improvements to the heating and cooling equipment in Listiak Auditorium, air purification systems, additional back parking lot lighting and creating a health room in the main office.