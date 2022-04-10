ST. JOSEPH — For the first time in more than three decades, Southwest Michigan won’t be represented by U.S. Rep. Fred Upton in Congress.
In a speech on the House floor, last week, Upton announced his intent to retire, having served for 18 consecutive terms in the House of Representatives.
“This is it for me,” said Upton, R-St. Joseph. “I’ve done the zillions of airline miles back and forth. I’ve signed ‘Fred’ (on) over a million letters, cast more votes than anyone in this chamber while here, and by most accounts, have succeeded in making a difference, accomplishing what I have set out to do with more unfinished work yet to come.”
The representative said multiple factors led to his decision, but the final straw came when federal judges affirmed the congressional districts created by the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission last Friday.
“Berrien County, for the first time ever, is no longer a third of the district,” Upton said in an interview with The Herald-Palladium.
Most St. Joseph addresses will be included in the new 5th Congressional District, Upton said, which spans from Lake Michigan to Lake Erie.
However, the new lines include both him and U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga in the newly formed 4th Congressional District.
The 4th District encompasses the Berrien County cities of St. Joseph, Benton Harbor, Coloma and Watervliet and the townships of St. Joseph, Benton, Hagar, Coloma, Watervliet and Bainbridge, as well as small sections of northwestern Lincoln Township and northwestern Royalton Township. It also includes all of Van Buren and Allegan counties and parts of Kalamazoo, Calhoun and Ottawa counties.
Prior to redistricting, St. Joseph was located in the 6th District, which encompassed Berrien, Cass, Van Buren, St. Joseph, Kalamazoo and Allegan counties.
In his speech, Upton repeatedly mentioned wanting to focus on policy over politics, echoing a one-minute ad he released in February. He spoke highly of his Southwest Michigan constituents in the speech, calling them “the salt of the earth.”
The 68-year-old congressman has represented St. Joseph for nearly 36 years, having first been elected in 1987.
Republicans react
Upton drew ire from Republicans favorable of former President Donald Trump, after voting to impeach the 45th president for his actions during the Jan. 6 insurrection on the nation’s Capitol.
This made Upton the only member of Congress in history to vote to impeach two presidents, as he also voted to impeach former President Bill Clinton in 1998.
In 2021, Trump endorsed state Rep. Steve Carra, R-Three Rivers, against Upton.
Despite not living in the district, Carra remained in the race after new lines were drawn. Four days after Trump’s March 11 endorsement of Huizenga for the 4th District, Carra ended his congressional campaign, deciding to run again for the state Legislature.
Following Upton’s announcement, Trump released a statement.
“UPTON QUITS! 4 down and 6 to go. Others losing badly, who’s next?” Trump said in the prepared statement, referencing the 10 Republicans who voted in favor to impeach.
In a statement last week, Huizenga thanked Upton for his tenure and for their collaboration while in Congress.
“Fred and I have worked together on a host of issues including prioritizing the protection of the Great Lakes, leveling the playing field for Michigan agriculture, and supporting efforts to clean up PFAS and lead contamination,” said Huizenga in the statement. “Fred’s statesman-like legacy will be remembered both in Michigan and our nation’s capital. I wish both he and Amey the best as they start their next chapter.”
Upton told The HP that he had not spoken with Huizenga, but had seen his statement and described him as a friend for the past 10 years.
Joseph Alfonso, a Holland resident and Marine veteran, is running as a Democrat for the seat, and Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad announced his run as an independent on April 1.