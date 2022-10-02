BENTON TOWNSHIP — Before he was first elected to office, U.S. Rep. Fred Upton and other Southwest Michigan politicians opened the newly extended U.S. 31 to the Indiana border.
Decades later, Upton, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other state officials cut the ribbon, Sept. 26th, to the extended U.S. 31, just before he’s set to retire. The project has been in the works since 1967, when a study by the Michigan Department of Transportation found the need for a freeway to connect Indiana to I-94.
“This is going to be just a Godsend,” Upton said. “Our prayers are answered with this.”
U.S. 31 hits a sudden end at Napier Avenue in Benton Township, and motorists must currently exit the freeway and continue west for nearly two miles to merge onto I-94. An MDOT representative said U.S. 31 will be open to the public and connected to I-94 by mid-November.
More than 17,000 drivers travel from U.S. 31 to I-94 everyday, said Whitmer, as do over 16,000 tons of goods. The extension is expected to save these motorists three minutes per trip – a cumulative 35 days worth of time saved – every day. Additionally, connecting the two roadways will reduce the risk of accidents while exiting onto Napier Avenue and then onto I-94.
“Thanks to this project, drivers will no longer have to navigate interchanges with local roads,” Whitmer said to the crowd Monday. “Instead, they can stay on the highway and seamlessly reach their destination.”
The governor thanked the MDOT crews for their work constructing the new freeway and repairing existing roads. She touted the $3.5 billion Rebuilding Michigan Plan, which in part funded the extension. At the end of her speech, she thanked Upton for his time in office and presented him with the state seal.
Paul Agejba, the director of MDOT, said the project to finish the remaining 1.8 miles of U.S. 31, rebuild the I-94 business loop and construct the new I-94 to I-196 interchange cost $121 million and supported 1,200 jobs.
Next year, crews will install wetlands alongside the new highway, but this construction will not impede traffic.
A group effort
Following the 1967 study, construction began in 1979 and continued in phases until the road reached Napier in 1997.
A 2004 environment impact report found an endangered species of butterfly – the Mitchell’s satyr butterfly – lived in the Blue Creek Fen, which sits between Benton Center and Millburg. This discovery halted the project, until MDOT received discretionary funding in 2018 to work around the habitat.
Al Pscholka, a former state representative, worked during his tenure in the Legislature to get U.S. 31 on the build list.
“This is an awesome day,” he said Monday, Sept. 26.
Former state Sen. John Proos and current state Sen. Kim LaSata also worked to complete the project.
“It was always the top priority when it came to road projects in Southwest Michigan,” Proos said. “It was a 50-year promise that had yet to be realized. And today, the governor and Congressman Upton were able to see that realized.”
During his remarks, Upton held a bumper sticker that stated, “Pray for me. I drive U.S. 31.” It was a common sticker in the 1970s and 1980s on the cars of motorists who regularly drove the old two-lane U.S. 31 (now named M-139) between Niles and Benton Harbor. He and other legislators signed the sticker after the new U.S. 31 reached the Indiana border. The sign hung in his office for more than 30 years.
“They said it wasn’t going to happen in our lifetime, and I said, ‘Yes, it will,’” Upton said.
Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, more than 250 participants ran, walked and biked the newly constructed roadway.