HOLLAND — South Haven area motorists traveling on US-31 in Holland can expect to encounter construction this spring. Work is scheduled to begin Monday, April 10 to improve a portion of US-31 in the city of Holland.
Michigan Department of Transportation plans to spend $3.9 to resurface 1.3 miles of southbound US-31 from 32nd Street to Central Avenue, according to a news release from MDOT.
Work is expected to begin April 10 and conclude at the end of June.
The project also includes storm sewer repairs, drainage improvements, a new traffic signal at US-31 and M-40 Highway (Lincoln Avenue), curb and gutter replacement and new guardrails.
Drivers should expect lane closures and traffic shifts, according to a news release from MDOT. In addition, the northbound US-31 right-turn lane to 40th Street will be closed through July as part of a separate project repair storm sewers.