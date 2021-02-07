Ten school district teachers in Van Buren and Berrien counties are among the 26 instructors awarded grants through Midwest Energy & Communications annual Strengthening Schools program. Grants are funded with partnership dollars from Wolverine Power Cooperative, MEC’s power supplier.
MEC received 66 grant applications totaling over $151,000 for the 2021 grant cycle. A committee consisting of three co-op electric customers evaluated and scored all applications and determined final awards without knowledge of the school, district, or community.