PAW PAW — Chief Judge Kathleen M. Brickley has been selected to serve on the Michigan Supreme Court’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, according to a news release.
Said Judge Brickley, in the release: “it is important that our courts reflect the diverse community of Van Buren County. In everything we do, both internally in our hiring practices, and externally in our treatment of court users, we strive to fully incorporate these DEI principles. At their core, they are about embracing differences, treating people fairly, and allowing everyone to be heard. This is what courts are about.”