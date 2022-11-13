Two children’s museums that serve Van Buren and Allegan counties are planning to merge within the next year.
The Board of Directors of Forever Curious Children’s Museum in Fennville and the new Mitten Children’s Museum announced Monday the two museums will merge their exhibits into a yet-to-be-determined site in the South Haven area.
“We have loved the many years we have spent in Fennville providing a warm, safe space for hands-on educational fun for thousands of families in Allegan County and beyond,” said Executive Director Wendi Onuki. “It is our plan to continue serving the community in a way that will allow us to grow and expand our impact. It is an exciting, but bittersweet new chapter.”
Forever Curious Museum first opened in 2005 under the vision of founder Mary Cone Kasprzyk, serving as an educational, cultural institution that promotes learning through play. Capitalizing on the success of Forever Curious Museum, the board decided in 2021 to open a similar museum, called the Mitten Children’s Museum, in South Haven. The museum opened in April in a leased location in the Conger House at 246 Broadway Ave.
The new museum in South Haven has proved quite successful since opening, prompting the museum’s board of directors to sell the building in Fennville that houses Curious Forever Museum and incorporate all of its exhibits with the new ones at the Mitten Museum.
“We’ve owned the building since 2020 and the board decided to put it up for sale just recently as part of this strategic move to combine the two locations into one big space,” Onuki said. “The proceeds will go toward our future location and to cover some new and refurbished exhibits for that space.
“We plan to move into a fully accessible, inclusive space in the next two to three years. The board of directors will be searching in the coming months for a large, barrier-free facility in the greater South Haven area that can accommodate the diverse exhibits, programming, special events, birthday parties and field trips.”
Even though it is not located along the lakeshore as the Mitten Museum, Forever Curious Museum has proved popular over the years.
The museum, at 202 E. Main St., has welcomed more than 2,700 visitors through its doors so far this year, while the new Mitten Museum has attracted 2,200 visitors and 50 family memberships in its first six months of operation.
To bid farewell to the Fennville museum, families will be invited to the museum’s popular New Year’s Eve Party from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Dec. 31.
“We want to thank the community for their support and generosity over the years,” Onuki said. “Operating a tiny nonprofit in such a small town has been no easy feat, and we are proud of what we have accomplished together. We can’t wait to see what is next on the horizon and will continue to bring educational explorations to as many local families as we can.”