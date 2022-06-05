PAW PAW — The Van Buren County Board of Commissioners are in search for Frank Hardester’s replacement following his departure as county administrator.
Hardester, who has been on the job for one year, resigned earlier at the end of May. He replaced John Faul, who served as administrator for four years. County board members accepted his resignation Tuesday and voted to approve Finance Director Ryan Post to serve as interim administrator until a candidate is found.
When contacted, Hardester stated, “After eight years of working for Van Buren County – seven as court administrator and one year as county administrator – I have decided to pursue other interests.”
It is not clear whether the county board was satisfied with Hardester’s job performance after one year. When asked for comment, Board Chair Randall Peat would only say Hardester submitted his resignation and the board approved it.
Hardester said there was never an agreed upon evaluation tool and they had not begun discussions regarding his annual evaluation. He said he did inquire in December for a six-month feedback session from the board, to which he “received positive comments.”
“I appreciated working with a diverse group of commissioners that were passionate about their role and committed to those they served,” Hardester said. “Any political position will handle controversial topics that could cause rifts, but I have seen an impressive collaboration in Van Buren across all of the elected officials. I am proud to say I had the opportunity to work with such professionals.”
As for his future, Hardester was noncommittal but took note of what many economists are referring to as “The Great Resignation.”
“Well, like many people are recognizing, there are a lot of opportunities out there,” he said. “’The Great Resignation’ has left numerous employers thirsty for quality talent. I am looking at a variety of options that are local to our area and other options would take me out of state. Time will tell what the future holds.”
Post, who will take Hardester’s place for now, has served as finance director for the county for the past three years. Prior to that, he served as finance director for St. Joseph County for nearly two years.
He was also employed for nearly 12 years with Kalamazoo County, serving first as senior financial analyst, financial systems supervisor and finally as deputy director of financial management and administrator for the Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department.