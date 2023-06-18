ST. JOSEPH — The chairman of the Van Buren County Board of Commissioners will face sentencing later this month on a drunk driving charge that occurred in January.
Randall Peat, 75, of Paw Paw, pleaded guilty to the charge of impaired driving on June 6 in Berrien County District Court. His sentencing is scheduled for 3 p.m. June 22, according to Jeffrey Williams, chief assistant prosecuting attorney for Kalamazoo, who was appointed to handle the case.
Peat was originally charged with operating while impaired, but accepted the plea of impaired driving during his pre-trial hearing in Berrien County District Court.
Peat could not be reached for comment after the hearing, however, Van Buren County Administrator John Faul said that as far he knows, Peat intends to continue serving as the chair of the county board.
“Mr. Peat remains as chairman,” Faul said on Saturday.
Peat was arrested Jan. 23 in Van Buren County, and was arraigned in May in Seventh District Court in Paw Paw on the misdemeanor charge, according to Seventh District Court records.
The reason for the nearly four-month delay from his arrest to his arraignment had to do with a decision by the Van Buren County Prosecutor’s Office not to prosecute the case due to Peat’s position as a county commissioner, Williams said.
“Because he is a Van Buren County commissioner, the Van Buren Prosecutor’s Office believed there would be a potential conflict of interest if they were to prosecute the case,” Williams said shortly after the arraignment. “Instead, they asked the attorney general to appoint a special prosecutor to handle the matter. The attorney general has appointed my office as the special prosecutor. As such, we will be prosecuting the case.”
When asked why the case will be handled in Berrien County, Williams said, “While I do not know specifically why this case is being handled by Berrien County, it would not be unusual for the Van Buren County judges to recuse themselves from this matter if they also perceived a conflict. If they did so, Berrien County would be a logical venue for the case, as they are not in the county (which) Mr. Peat represents.”