PAW PAW — A Van Buren County commissioner will face a pre-trial hearing in June following a drunk driving arrest that occurred in January.
Randall Peat, 75, who was chosen earlier this year to serve a second term as chairman of the county board, is scheduled to be in Berrien County District Court on June 6, for a charge of operating while intoxicated. Peat has been a member of the Van Buren County Board of Commissioners since 2019, representing District 5, which includes Waverly and Paw Paw townships, the Village of Paw Paw and the northwest portion of Antwerp Township.
Peat was arrested Jan. 23, in Van Buren County, and was arraigned Tuesday in Seventh District Court in Paw Paw on the misdemeanor charge, according to Seventh District Court records.
He pleaded not guilty.
The reason for the nearly four-month delay from his arrest to his arraignment had to do with Van Buren County Prosecutor’s Office’s decision not to prosecute the case due to Peat’s position as a county commissioner, according to Jeffrey Williams, chief assistant prosecuting attorney for Kalamazoo. It’s Williams’ office that was appointed to handle the case.
“Because he is a Van Buren County commissioner, the Van Buren Prosecutor’s Office believed there would be a potential conflict of interest if they were to prosecute the case,” Williams said in an interview Thursday. “Instead, they asked the attorney general to appoint a special prosecutor to handle the matter. The attorney general has appointed my office as the special prosecutor. As such, we will be prosecuting the case.”
When asked why the case will be handled in Berrien, Williams said, “While I do not know specifically why this case is being handled by Berrien County, it would not be unusual for the Van Buren County judges to recuse themselves from this matter if they also perceived a conflict. If they did so, Berrien County would be a logical venue for the case, as they are not in the county (which) Mr. Peat represents.”
Neither Peat or his attorney, Lucy Jennifer DeHaan, could be reached for comment this past week.