The authority that oversees the distribution of municipal water service throughout the South Haven area will now have additional money to replace lead water service lines.
Van Buren County has designated nearly $500,000 to help South Haven Area Water and Sewer Authority (SHAWSA) replace lead service lines over the next 20 years.
The money will come from the federal government’s Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program, which is part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
To receive the ARPA funds from the county, the members of SHAWSA – which includes the city of South Haven and Casco and South Haven townships – each agreed to allocate $160,156. That amount, plus the county’s match, will contribute $961,000 toward replacement of 153 lead service lines.
“A special thanks to the city of South Haven, South Haven Township, Casco Township and Van Buren County for their support and financial contribution towards replacing these lead services,” said Bill Hunter, director of SHAWSA and the city’s Department of Public Works.
There are an estimated 2,000 lead service lines that have to be replaced over the next 20 years in the South Haven area, due to a Michigan Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy decision in 2019. The decision amends portions of the state’s Safe Water Drinking Act involving lead and copper rules.
The new rules don’t affect just the South Haven area, but municipalities throughout the state.
South Haven officials said they understand the state’s efforts to avoid another Flint water crisis, where high levels of lead were discovered in the city’s water system. However, they said the price tag to do so across the state is steep.
“We have never exceeded acceptable lead levels in our drinking water supply,” Hunter said. “But these are the rules and I’m enforcing them.”
In SHAWSA’s service area, the city calculated in 2019 that each of the estimated 2,000 galvanized water pipes with lead goosenecks would cost $6,250 to replace for a total of $12.5 million. Officials also calculated the replacement costs will go up about 2.5 percent each year during the 20-year replacement program.
SHAWSA began replacing the lead lines two years ago.
Customer rates have been increased to help pay for the new lines, while SHAWSA looks for other funding sources.
The authority’s members had asked the county to allocate $2 million from its $14.6 million in ARPA funds, to help pay for replacement of lead water service lines.
But in January, Hunter reported SHAWSA’s proposal of $2 million “looked like a hard pill for them to swallow.”
The county’s ARPA committee has received a number of requests for funds that meet the ARPA requirements. A month ago, county commissioners voted to earmark nearly half of its ARPA funds – $7 million – toward the expansion of broadband internet to rural areas throughout the county.