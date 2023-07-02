PAW PAW — Van Buren County officials received good news in late June with the Michigan High Speed Internet Office announcing grant funding might be available for residents and businesses throughout the county who do not have access to high-speed, reliable internet service.
The program funding could potentially bring reliable, high-speed broadband service to more than 6,300 residents and businesses in Van Buren County, 3,476 of which currently lack access, according to a news release issued by the county.
The Realizing Opportunity with Broadband Infrastructure Networks (ROBIN) program is potentially awarding $56.4 million to Midwest Energy and Communications, based in Cassopolis, to expand internet service in Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph and Van Buren counties.
If granted the full award, Midwest Energy will bring fiber internet to rural areas in Van Buren County as well as the three other counties in Southwest Michigan. The funds would include providing internet services to about 92 percent of the homes in Van Buren County that currently lack access to high-speed internet connectivity, according to MEC officials.
If fully awarded, Van Buren County Administrator John Faul said the county would commit over $4.1 million, and 12 townships will commit nearly $1.4 million. MEC will begin construction in the fall of 2023 and will finish by the end of 2026. Customers will get activated once construction in their specific area is complete, and those exact plans have yet to be determined.
However, the ROBIN program now enters a 45-day objection period, and final awards will be determined after objections have been validated. The state expects to make final award announcements in August and stresses not all applications will receive full funding due to possible objections.
MEC has been working over the past several years to provide broadband internet services to rural customers.
“At MEC, we are committed to eliminating the digital divide in rural Michigan. We could not have done this without the support of Van Buren County and participating townships. They worked tirelessly to secure financial commitments to help make high-speed broadband a reality in their areas,” MEC President/CEO Bob Hance said in a news release.
“Van Buren County is grateful for the partnerships that have made this opportunity possible. Getting to this point required MEC buying into the county’s strategy for internet expansion, the provision of matching funds by several townships, coordination and advocacy by Market Van Buren and leadership by DCS Technology Design,” Van Buren County Board Chair Randall Peat said in the release.
The following townships in Van Buren County have committed matching funds to enhance MEC’s competitiveness for grant funding: Almena, Antwerp, Bangor, Covert, Decatur, Hamilton, Hartford, Keeler, Lawrence, Paw Paw, Porter and South Haven.