Voters throughout Van Buren County will face a number of millage proposals and renewals on Tuesday, May 2, which would affect road improvements, police protection, fire and ambulance services, and school operating expenses.
A list of proposals in various municipalities includes:
City of Bangor
Voters will be asked to renew a 0.5 mill proposal for five years to fund the Bangor Historical Society’s services, programs and maintenance at the museum building, 229 W. Monroe St. If approved, the millage would generate about $18,000 annually.
Bangor Township
Voters will be asked to renew a four-year proposal for 4 mills to maintain and improve local roads within the township. If approved, the millage would generate about $300,000 annually.
Bloomingdale Public Schools
Voters will be asked to approve a proposal allowing the school district to levy up to 18 mills on non-homestead properties for two years to override the Headlee rollback law that reduced the millage by 0.78 mills. If approved, the district would receive about $71,277 each year for operating expenses.
Covert Township
Voters will be asked to renew several millage issues, including a five-year proposal for 1.9 mills for police protection that would generate $1 million each year; a five-year proposal for 0.5 mills for ambulance and fire protection that would generate $273,000 each year; and a five-year proposal for 0.5 mills for road maintenance and improvements that would generate $273,000 each year.
Keeler Township
Voters will be asked to approve a proposal to increase its property tax levy by up to 0.35 mills to the original 1 millage levy approved in 1978 to recapture lost revenue due to the Headlee rollback law. If approved the proposal would give the township an estimated $58,000 annually for the next five years. Voters will also be asked to approve a four-year, 0.75 millage proposal for police protection that would generate $129,865 annually; along with a four-year, road millage renewal for maintenance and improvement projects that would generate about $173,000 annually.