LAWRENCE — The Van Buren/Cass District Health Department (VBCDHD) will open its doors Monday at a new location.
The health department, in partnership with the Van Buren Intermediate School District (VBISD), has built a new building that will house the health department’s services along with a health education facility.
“A big dream and years of planning later, we are glad to finally see this one-of-a-kind innovative facility and partnership with VBISD come to fruition,” Jeff Elliott, health officer for the VBCDHD, said in a news release. “With public service at its core, we hope the Public Health Education Facility provides many more opportunities for students and county residents for years to come.”
The Public Health Education Facility is at 260 South St. in Lawrence.
It will house all Van Buren County public health services, including the expansion of nursing and community dental clinics, a new dental assistant program with two dental classrooms, and a “main street” complete with café, run by Van Buren Tech students.
In addition to the new dental assistant program, the health department will offer job shadowing, part-time jobs and co-ops for students in a variety of programs.
To begin, it will give students an opportunity to support COVID-19 response activities and create new signs for the building.
The VBCDHD’s Hartford and Mattawan locations will close and merge into this new facility. All Van Buren County public health services can be accessed at the new facility, starting Monday.
All COVID-19 related response activities, including contact investigation and vaccinations, will continue through the transition.
For questions or more information, visit www.vbcassdhd.org or call 621-3143.