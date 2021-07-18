In 1936, as part of the New Deal, U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt signed the Rural Electrification Act into law, bringing power to millions of rural Americans.
Getting broadband to those same rural communities is the next big hurdle, said Zachary Morris, executive director of Market Van Buren.
Van Buren County recently received a $30,000 grant to survey internet access in an effort to address a lack of broadband.
The villages and cities of Van Buren and Berrien counties have internet access, Morris said, which in America is largely handled by private providers. However, rural areas often get left behind.
According to a recent survey by the Merit Network, large parts of Berrien County have no broadband access.
This challenge was most evident during the pandemic, Morris said.
Students in rural districts would park their cars in front of their high schools in order to do their school work, he said.
“This is gonna create a great learning divide,” Morris said.
Remote workers couldn’t work because of a lack of access. Morris said a man told him, “I might lose my job if I can’t figure out how to get internet in my home.”
This puts rural economies at a disadvantage in attracting workers and families to the area.
“Rural Michigan has been losing population for some time now,” said Morris, who added the lack of broadband has only exacerbated that problem.
Ongoing efforts
Creating municipal-run networks, which South Haven and other townships have considered, is a costly endeavor for small municipalities, Morris said.
In the current labor market crunch, Morris said it’s already difficult for municipalities to find qualified people for their electric lines.
In August and September 2020, Market Van Buren helped bring together a task force with representatives from school districts, the county level, Van Buren townships and private broadband companies.
“You hear it from everywhere you go – this is a real problem,” Morris said.
Before counties can work on filling the gaps in coverage, they have to know where the gaps exist.
Berrien County conducted one such survey earlier this year. Dan Fette, director of community development for Berrien County, said a committee of commissioners has been working on this for two to three years.
Through the efforts of the task force, Morris said they were able to secure the roughly $30,000 grant from the Antero Group to survey the county.
The survey is ongoing, and the work is slow. Morris said smaller broadband providers have been helpful in releasing their coverage maps. Larger providers, which he didn’t name, refuse to share the information.
“They are simply unwilling to give out information,” Fette said.
Surveyors have to go street to street to find where coverage is and isn’t, Morris said. The process can be long because adding the infrastructure that brings access is a 50-year investment, while the future cables have to be fiber-optic and not copper.
“This isn’t a simple problem to solve because it takes a lot of money to build the infrastructure,” Morris said.
Morris said any money for broadband from upcoming legislation will have to compete with traditional forms of infrastructure like roads and bridges.