A building that once was home to a large South Haven grocery store will soon open its doors as Van Buren County’s largest activity center for older adults.
Senior Services of Van Buren County plans to open its new multi-million dollar facility in early 2022, according to Diane Rigozzi, executive director for the agency that serves seniors throughout most of the county.
Rigozzi and members of the Re-Imagine Capital Campaign Committee gave members of the media a tour of the 47,000-square-foot facility on Tuesday.
Based along the M-140 Highway, just south of Aylworth Avenue, the building was once home to Village Market and Moore Pharmacy. The pharmacy, located in the south corner of the building still remains, but the rest of the interior portion of the building bares little resemblance to the former grocery store.
A reception area has replaced the counter where liquor and cigarettes once were sold. A brightly lit ADA accessible lunch counter, with room for 30 people, lines one wall in an area once occupied by the floral section of the store. The dining area, with booths and tables that can hold 125 additional people is in the former deli section, while an adjoining area in the former bakery area can accommodate 225 guests for larger dinner gatherings.
Three enclosed regulation-size pickle ball courts have been built to the rear of the building that once housed the meat and poultry departments, while a theater/auditorium – with seating for up to 175 people – is situated near an area of the store that once was occupied by the dairy products and wine section.
The center now houses offices for senior services staff, a large technology classroom, dance studio, craft room, a lending closet for seniors in need of medical equipment, and classrooms/office space that can be leased to businesses that cater to older adults.
“Moore Pharmacy, which anchors one end of the building, is a perfect fit for older adults’ needs,” Riggozi said. “We also will have a salon and day spa anchoring the other end of the building.”
The new senior activity center has a marked walking path that goes around the perimeter of the building’s interior.
“We’ve been calling this the flagship of senior centers,” said Rosalie Plechaty, chair of the committee overseeing the capital improvement project.
Meeting the needs
The new activity center has been designed to meet the needs of programs offered at the current Senior Center, and to be marketed for use by community groups for large or small gatherings.
Reconstruction of the building’s interior began in April and is being overseen by C.L. Construction.
“I’m truly surprised how far this (reconstruction) has come with COVID-19,” said Barbara Bowman, an advisor with Dickerson Baker, which is providing input with the fundraising campaign.
Increased construction costs and supply issues, as well as revamped health provisions during the pandemic, have played a role in the increased cost of the project.
In April, Senior Services estimated the reconstruction price tag at $2.5 million. However, the cost is now at $3.2 million.
“Some things changed along the way,” Rigozzi said. “For instance, we were originally going to keep the old lighting and ceiling panels but decided to switch to LED lighting and new panels as well as all of the parking lot lights, which cost over $150,000.”
Senior Services has obtained financing for the project, but will need to raise funds to pay off the loan.
It is doing so by offering businesses and groups the opportunity to sponsor various rooms and sections in the activity center. Some groups have already stepped forward.
Sturgis Bank has sponsored the walking path, while an anonymous donor gave $100,000 to pay for the creation of the large lending closet.
One wall of the activity center in the dining area will be home to a large, three-dimensional mural recognizing donors. The mural will be created by South Haven artist Kayla Wyszynski Ridley, who plans to design it in the shape of a tree highlighted by metal-shaped leaves that can each be sponsored by donors.
The general public will be able to view the nearly completed activity center during an open house from 10 a.m.-noon, Oct. 23.
For information on donating to the capital campaign, call 637-3607, or donate online at SeniorServices-VBC.org. For more information, email Rosalie Plechaty at plechatyrm@gmail.com or Diane Rigozzi at drigozzi@ss-vbc.org