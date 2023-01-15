One could call Dawn Hinz a trailblazer.
Two decades ago she became the first full-time, female firefighter in Van Buren County to pursue the profession as a career, paving the way for other women to pursue full-time employment in the profession.
It’s an accomplishment she’s proud of, but after serving 21 years as a full-time firefighter – first with Covert Township and most recently with South Haven Area Emergency Services – Hinz is retiring.
She served her last shift this past week.
“There is no doubt the positive impact Dawn has left with our organization,” said SHAES Executive Director Brandon Hinz, who happens to be her husband. “Firefighting and Emergency Medical Services is a physical job. You have to think on your feet. You have to be knowledgeable in fire, EMS, confined space rescue, water rescue, vehicle operations.”
Since Dawn was hired as Van Buren County’s first full-time female firefighter she has blazed a path for other female recruits, according to her husband. In that time, the number of female firefighters at SHAES has grown to three full-timers, while another six are paid-on-call staff members.
“In the not-too-distant past, women weren’t considered to be strong and tough enough for a career position in this type of job,” Brandon Hinz said. “Dawn came to SHAES and showed them all wrong. The women we’ve hired since have continued that attitude/mentality and capability.”
Being the first full-time female firefighter for SHAES – a larger fire department than the one in Covert – could prove intimidating for some women, but Dawn said she always felt confident she could effectively do her job and that her fellow firefighters would have her back.
“SHAES was very open to my starting. All staff knew me from Covert,” Dawn said. “They knew I was a professional who wouldn’t let them down. SHAES continues to be a supportive environment to beginner firefighters, including females, which contributes to SHAES having an above average female firefighter percentage. We have six female firefighters which would be about 18 percent. The national average is 4 percent.”
Dawn said she grew up believing girls can do anything boys can do. She said her favorite memory from elementary school gym class was reaching the ceiling on the climbing rope – a feat only completed by a handful of boys.
After graduating from Covert High School in 1999, she wanted to pursue a career as a firefighter. She took EMT classes and then firefighting classes.
“I started full-time for Covert on Sept. 1, 2001,” Dawn said. “Ten days later was 9/11 and that was massively influential on the importance of the firefighting family and firefighting survival.”
Over the years she has enjoyed working alongside her male and female colleagues in responding to emergencies and putting out fires.
“I love the challenging atmosphere of having to think on your feet and working together as a team to overcome an emergency,” Dawn said.
When not working at her full-time job, Dawn continued to improve her firefighting and athletic skills.
She competed a number of times in the Firefighter Combat Challenge, frequently being the only female to finish it. The challenge is part of the First Responder Institute, based at the University of Maryland. She also has competed in triathlons, taking part in spring and half-distance races, and became a USA Triathlon-certified coach to help guide other athletes.
“She has used her passion for fitness and health to guide multiple firefighters, both male and female, to complete various firefighter physical agility tests,” Brandon Hinz said.
Although she is retiring from her full-time firefighting position, Dawn said she plans to continue as a paid-on-call volunteer. Her other retirement plans include being a part of Athletic Mentors of Kalamazoo, a corporate wellness gym that inspires healthy living habits no matter an individual’s current fitness ability.
Being a part of Athletic Mentors blends well with her goal of helping people reach their potential, especially women.
“Women can still be disregarded and treated as ‘less capable,’” she said. “I look forward to the day when all individuals are judged by their ability and character, rather than how they look.”