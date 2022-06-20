HARTFORD — A severe thunderstorm that ripped through Southwest Michigan earlier this week has left the Van Buren County Historical Society reeling.
The museum along Red Arrow Highway contains several rooms of unique exhibits, which suffered significant damage after the storm’s high winds ripped off portions of the three-story building’s roof.
“I cried,” said Historical Association President Sandra Merchant. “We just had all 44 rooms finished for the upcoming season. Now we’re back to square one.”
The museum was recently reopened following its closure during the pandemic.
The storm ripped off the front and rear part of the museum’s roof, causing destabilization of the third-floor exhibit rooms with water damage.
“That storm just picked up sections of roof and peeled them right off,” Merchant said.
The Van Buren County Historical Museum has been a landmark in the county for years. Built in 1884 as the county poorhouse, the building at 58471 Red Arrow Highway, became the museum’s home in 1973 after the historical society came to an agreement with Van Buren County to rent the building for $1 a year.
Its exhibits and artifacts retell the history of Van Buren County, its founders and residents.
“The history that we have preserved goes back to the founding of Van Buren County in the early 1800s,” Merchant said.
Floor by floor
After Monday’s storm, dozens of residents offered help to preserve the museum’s contents.
However, after the county’s building inspector assessed the damage, museum officials had to call off the volunteer support.
“We had it organized for this weekend, but the building inspector red-tagged the building. We’re not allowed in,” Merchant said. “We need to have a tarp put over the sections of the roof that were blown off, but it’s not just a matter of throwing a tarp over it. The third floor has to be stabilized.”
Luckily, the county still owns the building and has it insured for such situations, said Ryan Polk, interim county administrator.
“The county’s current insurance renewal provides coverage for the building, including the roof,” Polk said on Friday. “Our insurance adjusters are still assessing the damage and we are still waiting for the results.”
Not only has the county’s insurance adjusters been combing the building, so have contractors from VanDam & Krusinga Building and Restoration in Kalamazoo. Crews have been onsite throughout the week assessing and cleaning up water damage.
“The historical paper artifacts have been removed to a temperature-controlled building to be dried out,” Merchant said. Carpets and furniture from earlier time periods will also be dried and restored.
Most of the damage to the museum’s exhibit rooms occurred on the third floor, Merchant said.
“It affected three rooms and a corridor,” she said. Water damage also seeped through to sections of walls and floors on the bottom two floors.
A historic effort
While the county owns the building, the historical society owns the contents inside, which means they’ll need funding to remove and restore any of the affected artifacts.
People who want to donate funds to help with restoration efforts can do so by sending checks by mail to Van Buren County Historical Museum, P.O. Box 452, Hartford MI 49057 or by visiting the GoFundMe page at gofund.me/17472e7a. The page was set up by the Historical Society of Michigan in an effort to help the Van Buren Historical Museum’s fundraising efforts.
“The Van Buren County Historical Society is a longtime member of the Historical Society of Michigan,” said Larry Wagenaar, executive director of the state historical society. “We are raising the funds to provide relief for the devastated portions of its historical collections and property. ... We are just trying to bring a statewide focus to the museum’s situation so we can provide crowdsourced support.”
Merchant said she hopes within a month the building will be deemed safe to enter so the remaining artifacts can be removed.
“Right now it’s hard to sit back and not do anything,” she said.
The goal, she said, is to repair and reopen the museum within a year.
In the meantime, the historical association will continue to hold its summer events – just not in the museum building.
“Our lectures will be held at Lawrence Township Hall,” Merchant said. “We’ll still have our annual paranormal event – the museum is rumored to be haunted – on the front lawn in August.”