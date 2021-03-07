Starting this month, Van Buren Intermediate School District has a new superintendent.
The VBISD Board of Education has selected David Manson to replace Jeff Mills, who is retiring after serving as superintendent for the past 16 years.
Manson is quite familiar with the school district. He has been with VBISD since 1993. He started his career as a school psychologist and behavioral consultant. He then was named supervisor of special education in 2001 and in 2007 became the district’s assistant superintendent and director of special education.
Manson obtained an education in leadership degree in school psychology from Western Michigan University as well as a master’s degree in school psychology from WMU. Prior to that he earned a bachelor of science degree in sociology and psychology from Cornell College.
Manson started his new duties March 1. Mills will stay on until May 31 to provide a transition for Manson.
Mills said he is retiring from the education field to pursue other career possibilities.
“With 31 years in the education business I decided it was time to see if my network and relationships built over the years could lead to another career move,” he said. “Over the last few months, I have had a few businesses/agencies ask me to join their team.”
While serving as superintendent for VBISD, Mills oversaw a considerable amount of growth in the district in terms of employees and services.
“When I took over as superintendent 16 years ago, the VBISD had approximately 375 full-time staff members and budget of $30 million,” he said. “We now have over 525 full-time staff members and a budget of $60 million. Much of the growth is through state and federal grants that our staff actively sought to help local school districts and students that we serve.”
Mills also helped create the district’s Community- based Transition Program in Paw Paw that serves 18-26-year-old students.
One of his latest accomplishments involved developing a partnership with Van Buren/Cass Health Department to construct a new health facility at the Van Buren Technology building in Lawrence.
“This will offer many programs and benefits to all the students we serve in Van Buren County,” he said.
Van Buren Intermediate School District provides educational programs and services to Bangor, Bloomingdale, Covert, Decatur, Gobles, Hartford, Lawrence, Lawton, Mattawan, Paw Paw and South Haven Public Schools districts in Van Buren County.