LAWRENCE — A 58-year-old man from Lawrence faces several felony charges after allegedly shooting and killing a dog and injuring another one.
Michigan State Police troopers from the Paw Paw post arrested the man June 22 on a weapons firearms charge, killing and torturing animals and resisting and obstructing officers.
Steven Douglas St.-Cyr was lodged at Van Buren County jail and was arraigned earlier this week in Seventh District Court for felony animal cruelty causing death and resisting and obstructing officers, according to a news release issued Tuesday. His bond was set at $50,000.
Troopers began investigating the incident June 22 after being dispatched to Blackman Street near the Van Buren Technology Center in Lawrence for a report of shots fired and an injured dog. Witnesses at the scene led troopers to an injured dog laying in the grass. The dog was later transported to VCA Veterinary Specialty and Emergency Center of Kalamazoo by its owner. The owners also transported another one of her dogs for treatment.
It was confirmed by the veterinary clinic that the injured dog in the grass had been shot with a shotgun, and due to its injuries had to be euthanized. The surviving dog sustained non-life-threatening injuries from an unknown source, according to the state police’s news release.
While at the scene, witnesses alerted troopers that the suspect was approaching the scene in a golf cart. After observing the officers, the suspect turned around and headed back up a two-track toward a residence on Red Arrow Highway.
Troopers followed the suspect in their patrol vehicle with overhead lights activated and issued multiple verbal orders, using their loudspeaker, requesting him to stop. All attempts were ignored as the suspect continued driving.
Unable to continue pursuing the suspect via the patrol vehicle, troopers exited and continued with a foot pursuit until they contacted him at his residence. Troopers immediately detained the suspect for resisting and obstructing officers and for suspicion of shooting a dog. Through additional investigations, evidence, and witness accounts, St.-Cyr was arrested.
While at the suspect’s residence, a Van Buren County sheriff deputy met troopers there. The deputy informed troopers that around 20 minutes prior to the incident, he and an animal control officer had contact with the suspect for shooting at the same dog for allegedly attacking his chickens and cat.
The case is still under review by the Van Buren County Prosecutor’s Office.