Van Buren and Cass counties are now being listed in the medium transmissibility level for the spread of COVID-19.
The news comes from the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department, which is following new guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s program to monitor the level of COVID-19 in communities throughout the United States. Previously, Van Buren and Cass counties had been previously listed in the “high” transmissibility level.
The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 has dropped significantly in Van Buren County over the past several months. From March 1-9, the district health department only recorded 5 new probable cases, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services website.
“The COVID-19 community level chart will inform CDC recommendations on prevention measures like masking and CDCs recommendations for layer prevention measures and depend on the COVID-19 level in the community,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director at the CDC. “This updated approach focuses on directing prevention efforts towards protecting people at high risk for severe illness and preventing hospitals and healthcare systems from being overwhelmed. Please remember that some people remain at higher risk for COVID 19 and need additional protection. Those who are immunocompromised or have underlying health conditions, those who have disabilities, or those who live with people at risk. Those people might choose to take extra precautions regardless of what level their community is in.”
As part of its new guidelines, the CDC no longer recommends universal indoor mask-wearing in areas with a low or medium COVID-19 community levels. The CDC is also not requiring that people wear masks on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems, including early care and education/child care programs.
However, the new recommendations do not apply in healthcare settings; instead, healthcare settings should continue to use community transmission rates and follow CDC’s infection prevention and control recommendations for healthcare settings. Businesses and organizations may still ask that masks be worn when entering their establishments.
COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and mask-wearing are all tools that effectively prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep risk levels as low as possible, according to Van Buren/Cass District Health Department officials.
The health department is offering free testing at the following locations in Van Buren and Cass counties:
Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital – 420 High St, Dowagiac: Every Wednesday, noon-6 p.m.
Bangor High School – 801 W. Arlington St, Bangor: Every Thursday, noon-6 p.m.
For more information and resources on COVID-19, visit https://vbcassdhd.org/covid-19/. For the most up-to-date information from CDC, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov /whats-new-all.html.