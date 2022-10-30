LAWRENCE — The Van Buren County Road Commission is seeking a new managing director, following Daniel F. Bishop’s decision this month to retire.
Bishop, who has served as the managing director since February 2020, plans to retire Feb. 28, 2023, said Jill Brien, administrative assistant and secretary of the Van Buren County Road Commission’s Board of Directors.
In an interview, Thursday, Bishop said he wants to retire to spend more time with his family.
“My wife and I reached the age where we can retire and wish to pursue our goals of traveling and being fulltime grandparents,” he said.
Over the past several years of serving as managing director of the road commission, Bishop said the commission has achieved a number of accomplishments.
“In my three years as managing director, the road commission has made significant progress in improving a county-wide transportation system,” he said. “We also have aggressively implemented our in-house training programs and made significant improvements in our relationship with our union employees.”
He pointed out the road improvements made this year along county roads.
“We made about $7 million in road improvements for the county-wide transportation system,” Bishop said. “We sealcoated 180-plus miles of roads. “All of these improvements were made with our regular county millage money, township millage contributions and grant funds.”
But, funding for future road upgrades is something the road commission is facing, according to Bishop.
“The big future issue for the road commission is funding,” he said. “Where the county-wide road millage has been 1 mill since 1978, costs have gone up faster than our revenue. To continue with our aggressive road improvement plan we need more money. We do not expect help from the state or federal level.”
Prior to being named managing director, Bishop spent more than 30 years involved in local government. Over the years, he served as a manager in nine communities, including Mattawan, Otsego, Sterling Heights, Albion and Lawton.
The road commission is now seeking applications for Bishop’s replacement.
“The managing director serves as the chief administrator of the Van Buren County Road Commission,” Brien said in a news release. “The ideal candidate will be someone who wants to make a difference in Van Buren County and be part of the road commission’s mission to maintain a safe and efficient road network.”
Candidates interested in the job also have to maintain a residency within a 60-mile radius of Van Buren County. Those who wish to apply and learn more about the job duties should visit www.vbcrc.org/jobs. Applications must be received by Nov. 30.