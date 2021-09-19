Motorists traveling on Van Buren Street in South Haven will have to slow up over the next week as contractors work to repair a section of the roadway.
A portion of Van Buren is being reduced to one lane near Indiana Avenue through Sept. 24 while Compton Inc. redoes parts of the wstreet that are badly deteriorated.
Road work takes places from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. during the weekdays. The street is open to thru traffic on weekends.
For more information, call the South Haven Department of Public Works at 269-637-0737.