HARTFORD — A popular fair that traces its roots to more than 150 years ago will get underway next week in Van Buren County.
Van Buren Youth fair is scheduled to take place from July 17-22 at the fairgrounds, corner of County Road 681 and Red Arrow Highway in Lawrence Township.
This year’s fair, which focuses on hundreds of 4-H youth exhibiting their animals and craft exhibits, will also include the popular midway carnival, and evening entertainment featuring tethered hot air balloon rides, drag racing, Hartford National Tractor Pullers Association’s competition, Super Kicker Rodeo Production, Unique Motor Sports Demolition Derby and a fireworks show.
The Van Buren Youth Fair traces its roots to the summer of 1851 when the Van Buren Agricultural Society was formed and Jay R. Monroe, founder of South Haven, served as its president, according to the Van Buren Youth Fair website.
That fall, the first fair took place at the courthouse square in Paw Paw. Shortly afterwards the fair moved to the Village of Lawrence in 1852, returned to Paw Paw and then made its way back to Lawrence.
In yet another move, the fair returned to Paw Paw, then back to Lawrence, and other sites over the years, including Lawton, Hartford and Bloomingdale before land was secured in 1970 at the current fairground site where the fair continues to be held.
The continued upgrades that have been made to the fairgrounds are a result of the efforts of the fair board, volunteers and other groups, according to the fair’s website.
“This growth is the result of planning and leadership from the Fair Board and the work of volunteers and businesses from throughout the county, 4-H leaders and members, 4-H Horse Council members and parents, Small Market Animal Committee, Junior Livestock Producers Association members and directors, The Draft Horse Club, Farm Bureau members, Sheriff’s Posse, and many others,” the website indicated. “Together, they continue a tradition of preserving what was started more than 150 years ago by a group of people determined to promote the best of what Van Buren county has to offer through livestock and exhibits of all kinds, whether it be floral or garden, woodworking or baking.”
Schedule of events Monday, July 17
8 a.m.: Goat judging
10 a.m.: Beef judging
11 a.m.: Pocket pets judging
1 p.m.: Armed Services Day program
2 p.m.: Driving horses, horse arena
3 p.m.: Gymkhana horses, makeup arena
4 p.m.: Cat show
6 p.m.: Farm Stock Tractor Pull
7 p.m.: Youth talent show
7 p.m.: Magic Cloud Balloons tethered rides
Tuesday, July 18
8 a.m.: Poultry judging
8:30 a.m.: English horse and pony show, Horse Arena
9 a.m.: Swine judging, Livestock Arena
1 p.m.: Midway opens
7 p.m.: Hartford NTPA Nationals
Wednesday, July 19
8:30 a.m.: Western horse and pony show, Horse Arena
9 a.m.: Sheep judging, Livestock Arena
10 a.m.: Sheep judging, Livestock Arena
10 a.m.: Adult draft horse show, Draft Horse Arena
11 a.m.: Youth draft horse show, Draft Horse Arena
Noon: Midway opens
4 p.m.: Small market animal auction
5 p.m.: Dairy judging, Livestock Arena
7 p.m.: KOI drag racing
Thursday, July 20
8:30 a.m.: Gymkhana horse and pony show, Horse Arena
9 a.m.: Livestock buyer registration
10 a.m.: Livestock auction
1 p.m.: Midway opens
1 p.m.: Pony pull, Draft Horse Arena
7:30 p.m.: TNT demolition derby
Friday, July 21
8:30 a.m.: Trail, versatility, pattern and costume show, Horse arenas
10 a.m., Small animal sweepstakes
Noon: Pedal tractor pull
1 p.m.: Midway opens
7 p.m.: Super Kicker Rodeo production
9 p.m.: Fireworks display
Saturday, July 22
9 a.m.: Large livestock Jr./Sr. showmanship sweepstakes
10 a.m.: Michigan Horsepulling Boat Association
Noon: Horse exhibitor awards program, Horse Show Arena
1 p.m.: Small animal exhibitor awards program
1 p.m.: Open draft horse, mule, pony hitch show, Draft Horse Arena
1 p.m.: Midway opens
2 p.m.: Cat and dog exhibitors awards program, Large Livestock Show Arena
3 p.m.: Livestock exhibitors awards program, Large Livestock Show Arena
6 p.m.: Youth parade, Large Livestock Arena
7 p.m.: Unique Motor Sports demolition derby
For more information about the fair, visit the Van Buren Youth Fair website.