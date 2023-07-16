BANGOR — Van Buren Conservation District will hold a MAEAP Field Day at Stocchiero Farms Aug. 17.
The MAEAP Field Day is an educational event for local farmers to connect with resource professionals and learn about topics relevant to their farm. Speakers from the Van Buren Conservation District and Natural Resources Conservation Service will discuss state and federal resources available to farmers and discuss a range of topics. Topics will include soil quality, cover crop planting examples, orchard fencing, and more.
This event is free and open to the public with registration being required. Food and refreshments will be provided. To register go to VanBurenCD.org/maeap -field-day-2023/ and register by Aug. 11, 2023.
With questions, please contact Senior MAEAP Specialist Kyle Mead at 269-205-3377 or email MAEAP@VanBurenCD.org.