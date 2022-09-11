Van Buren Conservation District is inviting volunteers to help with cleanup of the Kal-Haven Trail this month. The fall cleanup will take place from 1-3 p.m., Sept. 18. Volunteers will meet at the Kal-Haven Trail Sesquicentennial State Park trailhead on N. Bailey Avenue, near E. Wells Street., in South Haven.
“The Van Buren Conservation District has a long history of getting out into the community and cleaning up spaces in need of attention,” said Emilly Hickmott, deputy administrator for the District. “In the past, we have worked with volunteers and partnering organizations to conduct river and roadside clean ups, and we look forward to continuing that work this fall.”
Volunteers need to pre-register to ensure there are enough supplies. To participate, all volunteers will need to sign waivers and register themselves. Minors need an adult present to participate. Gloves, vests, and trash pickers will be provided; however, volunteers are welcome to bring their own supplies.
To register, call 269-633-9052 or register by filling out a form online. The form can be found here: https://van burencd.org/trail-clean-up/