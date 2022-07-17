Van Buren County voters will see a number of familiar names on the ballot for county board of commissioners in the Aug. 2 primary election – but none are contested at this point.
The only contested election will occur in the November general election in District 4, where Democrat John Wagner will square off with Republican Richard Godfrey, who has been the incumbent commissioner in District 3. Due to redistricting, Godfrey is now part of District 4 which encompasses Bloomingdale Village, the City of Gobles and Almena Township, with the exception of a portion of Almena that does not include people who reside in the Mattawan School District.
District 1
Incumbent candidate Gail Patterson-Gladney, 73, is a Democrat who resides in South Haven. She is employed as a children’s librarian for South Haven Memorial Library. District 1 consists of the city of South Haven and South Haven and Covert townships.
District 2
Incumbent Republican candidate Mike Chappell of Hartford did not respond to the candidate questionnaire. With the reapportionment that took place in 2021, District 2 now consists of Lawrence Village, Lawrence Township, city of Hartford, Hartford Township and Bangor Township.
District 3
Republican incumbent Kurt Doroh, 71, of Bangor, is a retired real estate broker who formerly served as president of the Bangor Board of Education.
District 4
Democrat candidate John Wagner, 41, resides in Almena Township, and is employed as a school teacher.
Republican candidate Richard Godfrey, resides in Bloomingdale and is a retired statistics professor and currently serves as board chairman for Bloomingdale Communications.
District 5
Republican incumbent Randall Peat, 74, resides in Paw Paw. He was co-founder of Manatron Inc. software development company in Portage and is currently involved in agribusiness ventures.
District 6
Republican Tina Leary, 67, of Decatur is seeking a first term on the county commission. She served as Van Buren County clerk from 2004-16.
District 7
Republican incumbent Paul Schincariol is vice chair of the county board of commissioners. He is president of Vertical Beverage Co., in Lawton. He did not respond to the primary questionnaire.