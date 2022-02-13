PAW PAW — Van Buren County officials plan to invest $7 million to help provide reliable broadband service throughout the county.
The county board of commissioners has announced it will earmark half of the $14 million allocated to Van Buren County from the American Rescue Plan’s Coronvirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program to do so.
“The county’s goal is to address unserved and underserved areas,” Van Buren County Administrator Frank Hardester said in an interview on Tuesday. “We are following an approach similar to Washtenaw and Leelanau counties.”
Ultimately, he went on to say, officials hope to provide internet coverage throughout the entire county. “The goal is wall-to-wall internet coverage,” Hardester said.
Leelanau and Washtenaw counties, located in southeastern Michigan, have allocated a portion of their American Rescue Plan funds to expand reliable broadband internet to all homes and businesses within their jurisdiction. They are working with consultants to identify properties within their two counties that are not adequately served by internet providers.
Van Buren County faces a similar situation in that it has been difficult to identify homes and businesses in rural areas that do not have access to reliable broadband services. Some of those properties may be located near towns or larger residential subdivisions that receive faster and more reliable services from such carriers as Frontier, Comcast or AT&T. As a result, it is assumed the properties adjacent to those towns and subdivisions can receive faster service, when in fact broadband lines or other connections have not been extended to their properties.
One of the first steps Van Buren County officials plan to take is to work with a consultant to identify on a parcel-by-parcel basis, which homes and businesses do not have access to reliable broadband services, according to Hardester.
“I plan to recommend hiring a consultant to perform the survey work needed to expand broadband throughout the county,” he said. “Parcel-level detailed maps are needed to position the county to make informed decisions,” he said. “I also believe this will help prepare the county to apply for other state and federal grants to advance the goal of countywide, affordable broadband access.”
County officials are in the process of working with Market Van Buren economic development organization and the Van Buren County Broadband Taskforce as well as municipal leaders throughout the county, the Van Buren Intermediate School District and local internet service providers to figure out the best way to expand broadband and find ways to attract additional funding.
“Numerous other state and federal grants will be available soon and we plan to seek additional resources when the grant applications open,” Hardester said.
Just when work will begin to expand a network of broadband connections to serve the entire county is not yet known, Hardester cautioned.
“Some projects will be able to move faster than others,” he said. “The entire nation is doing the same work as us and we are seeing delays due to product availability and worker shortages. We will be able to provide a better answer to this question in the coming weeks/months.”