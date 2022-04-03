The Van Buren County Road Commission has announced that seasonal weight restrictions for non-all-season roads under their jurisdiction will be lifted on Monday, April 4.
Imposed on Feb. 22nd, the restrictions will have been in place for 40 days. The restrictions help to ensure that roads under the jurisdiction of the Road Commission last as long as they can, with as few potholes as possible, according to a news release from the Road Commission. The restrictions do not affect passenger vehicles.
A maximum speed of 35 MPH, for vehicles with a gross vehicle weight rating of 10,000 pounds or more, is recommended through April 11th while the remaining road sub-grade dries out from the winter season.