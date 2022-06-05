Beginning this month, Van Buren/Cass District Health Department (VBCDHD) will start offering booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for children between 5 to 11 years old. The booster dose should be administered at least five months after the 2nd dose in the two-dose series, health department officials says.
Pfizer-BioNTech is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized for those ages 5-11 years old. COVID-19 booster doses may be given at the same time as other vaccines, including the flu vaccine, according to a news release from the Van Buren/Cass health department. Officials stress that symptoms may vary when children are infected with COVID-19, and unvaccinated children can still infect those around them, even if they are not showing symptoms.
Over the past month, COVID-19 cases have increased steadily in all age groups throughout the United States, according to the health department. Since the pandemic began, more than 4.8 million children ages 5 through 11 have been diagnosed with COVID-19, 15,000 have been hospitalized, and over 180 have died. As cases increase across the country, a booster dose will safely help restore and enhance protection against severe disease.
Children ages 5 through 11 years who are moderately or severely immunocompromised should receive a total of 4 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to stay up to date. The 4 doses include a primary series of 3 doses, plus 1 booster (4th dose), given on the schedule shown below.
Number of doses to complete primary series and timing:
Second dose given 3 weeks (21 days) after first dose
Third dose given at least 4 weeks (28 days) after second dose
First booster given at least 3 months after third dose
VBCDHD is offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics at both of its Lawrence and Dowagiac locations. Each location has a separate link to schedule an appointment. Appointments are required for persons under 18 years of age. Clinic dates and times are below:
Dowagiac: 302 S. Front St. Dowagiac, MI 49047. Monday – 9-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Wednesday – 9-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.
Lawrence: 260 South St. Lawrence, MI 49064. Monday – 9-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Thursday – 9-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.
Call 269-621-3143 for more information on vaccination, or to make an appointment over the phone. For more information on COVID-19 vaccine, booster doses, testing, and updated COVID-19 guidance, please visit https://vbcassdhd.org/covid-19/. For more information on vaccines for people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/immuno.html.