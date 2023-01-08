Van Buren Community Mental Health officials are reminding area residents about the county’s Red Med Box Program, in which people can securely get rid of unused, unwanted or expired prescriptions and over-the-counter medications.
“Properly disposing unused, unwanted, or expired prescription and over the counter medications helps to protect our youth and adults against prescription drug abuse, addiction, and accidental or intentional overdose,” said Anastasiya Lutsenko, substance abuse prevention specialist for Van Buren Community Mental Health. “The Red Med Box Program is an easy and secure way to dispose of unused, unwanted, or expired prescription and over the counter medication. Red Med Boxes are permanent and secure drop boxes for community members to easily access to dispose of prescriptions and over the counter medications.”
Red Med boxes are located at law enforcement buildings and pharmacies throughout Van Buren County.
“In Van Buren County, several local businesses, law enforcement agencies, and the Van Buren County Substance Abuse Task Force collaborate to ensure the program runs effectively and efficiently,” Lutsenko said.
Red Med Box locations in Van Buren County follow:
Hometown Bangor Pharmacy 3 W. Monroe St., Bangor
Decatur Village Hall 114 N. Phelps St., Decatur
Hometown Gobles Pharmacy 206 S. State St., Gobles,
Hartford Police Department 19 W. Main St., Hartford,
Medicine Tree Pharmacy 56109 Village Center Circle, Mattawan
Bronson Outpatient Pharmacy 451 Health Parkway, Paw Paw
Family Fare Pharmacy 847 S. Kalamazoo St., Paw Paw
Paw Paw Village Pharmacy 322 E. Michigan Ave. ,Paw Paw
Van Buren Community Mental Health 801 Hazen St., Paw Paw
Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office 205 S. Kalamazoo St., Paw Paw
Bronson South Haven Emergency Department, 955 S. Bailey Ave. South Haven
Moore Family Pharmacy 08337 M-140 Hwy., Unit 2 South Haven
South Haven City Police Department 90 Blue Star Hwy., South Haven