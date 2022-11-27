LAWRENCE — Starting in December, Van Buren/Cass District Health Department will be transitioning to appointment-only clinics for COVID-19 and flu vaccines.
The appointment-only clinics will begin Dec. 1, with walk-in accommodations on a case-by-case basis at the following locations:
Lawrence health department, 260 South St., Lawrence: Every Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.
Dowagiac health department, 302 S. Front St., Dowagiac: Every Monday and Wednesday, 9-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.
Appointments can be made online at www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19-vaccines or over the phone at 269-621-3143.