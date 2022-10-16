VB Hispanic students awarded scholarships
Two students from Van Buren County are among 20 students from throughout Michigan who have received $1,000 scholarships from the Hispanic Latino Commission of Michigan to help pay for their post-secondary education.
Joe Galavis of Lawton and Jessica Cortes of Bangor are each recipients of a $1,000 scholarship.
Recipients of the scholarship are students currently enrolled in a Michigan-based high school, college, university or other recognized higher education institution who plan on utilizing the funds for post-secondary education.
More than 80 applications were submitted for scholarships, according to the Hispanic Latino Commission of Michigan. Selections were made based on students’ submitted essay, grade point average, letters of recommendation and community service experience.