HARTFORD — As cultural organizations once again re-open their doors to the public, so is the Van Buren County Historical Museum.
Like many cultural institutions, the museum closed to the public this past year in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19. With health restrictions being lifted earlier this month, the museum is opening its doors, once again for the summer season.
“Our display volunteers have been very busy creating fresh exhibits,” said museum publicist Roylinda Rumbaugh.
The museum’s second lecture of the season is scheduled today (Sunday, July 18) at 2 p.m. with Matt Cooper presenting the lecture titled, “Defending Those Who Defend Us.”
In August, the museum will once again host its popular Murder Mystery at the Museum. The event will take place from noon-5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 1.
In September the museum will host its annual community yard sale from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sept. 18, and will conclude its season of programs Sept. 24 with a Soup Supper from 4:30-7 p.m.
Those who would like to view the museum’s exhibits can do so during the museum’s open hours, noon-5 p.m. on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. People who would like to view the museum’s archives can do so on Wednesdays by first calling 269-621-2188 to set up an appointment.
“We have a large selection of papers and photos and some family histories,” Rumbaugh said.
The museum will close for the 2021 season on Oct. 6. For more information about the museum or to consider becoming a volunteer, call 269-621-2188.