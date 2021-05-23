HARTFORD — Van Buren County Historical Society Museum is joining a growing number of cultural institutions in re-opening now that COVID-19 health restrictions have been eased.
The historical society plans to open the summer season with a drive-thru soup supper from 4-7 p.m. at the museum, 58471 Red Arrow Hwy. Two types of soups or chili and homemade cookies will be served for a free-will donation. The event will take place, rain or shine.
The museum hours will remain the same as in the past – noon-5 p.m., Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. However, guided tours will not be offered this summer and face masks are required for those who tour the museum.
People who come to the museum will see two new exhibits this summer that were created by museum volunteers. The museum is open June through October.
Admission is $5 for people 12 and older, $2 for children 11 and younger, and there is no admission for children 4 and younger.