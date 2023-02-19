LANSING — Eight Van Buren County manufacturing companies, including two in South Haven, have landed $440,000 in grants from the state to help train workers.
The grants for Van Buren County manufacturing firms are among the $47 million in funds earmarked so far for 2023 for Going PRO Talent Fund grants being administered to nearly 750 Michigan businesses to support their high-skill talent training and help approximately 27,000 workers across the state, according to a news release issued last week by the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.
The first quarter grants earmarked for Van Buren County manufacturers follow:
C5 Electric, Paw Paw, $4,350
Harloff Manufacturing Co. LLC, Paw Paw, $98,000
Knouse Foods, Paw Paw, $12,000
Mann Metal Finishing Inc., Hartford, $25,976
Refresco Beverages US Inc., Paw Paw, $150,131
Riveer Environmental, South Haven, $69,455
Spencer Manufacturing Inc., South Haven, $33,640
Tri-Mation Industries Inc., Mattawan, $47,468
The grant funding for Van Buren County manufacturers is part of $2.5 million in grant funds that will be awarded for the first quarter of 2023 through Michigan Works Berrien, Cass, Van Buren to help a total of 33 employers in the tri-county area to enhance their workforce.
The Going PRO Talent Fund is a competitive grant that provides funds to local companies for training, developing, and in some cases retaining employees, according to Mary Morphey, chief marketing officer for Michigan Works. Programs eligible for funding include classroom training, which prepares individuals with the skill set required to meet the employer’s needs and diversify the skill sets of current employees. In addition, employers can also receive onsite job training reimbursement for wages paid while training a new or existing employee on a new process. Apprenticeships are also supported through Going PRO funds.
“Going PRO funds are critical for ensuring we have a skilled workforce and that our employers remain competitive,” said Mark O’Reilly, director of Business Solutions at Michigan Works Berrien, Cass, Van Buren. “The funding supplements the costs for more than 1,450 new workers, incumbent workers and apprentices to upgrade their skills in high demand industries that keep southwest Michigan running.”
In collaboration with Michigan Works, employers will work with training providers, such as Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center (MTTC), Lake Michigan College, Kalamazoo Valley Community College and Southwestern Michigan College to deliver the training resulting from the grants.
In 2022 through the Going PRO fund, 64 companies in Berrien, Cass, and Van Buren counties were awarded funds to hire and train 2,102 employees. There were nine different sectors to receive the funding. Michigan Works Berrien, Cass, Van Buren was awarded a total of $2.5 million funds. The average amount of money awarded to regional employers was $39,717.
The second cycle of Going PRO Talent Fund grant applications will be available beginning in May. Employers are encouraged to reach out to Berrien County Business Solutions Manager, Michael Mompremier at Mom premierM@miworks.org or Cass and Van Buren Business Solutions Manager, Jennifer Leich at LeichJ@miworks.org to start the application process.